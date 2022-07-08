Wapenamanda flights suspended

Unknown individuals had spilt oil and laid broken bottles at sections of the runway. Air Niugini, in a media statement, said the vandalism took place last night.

The airline management said, “The airline (ANG) only resumed operations to Wapenamanda twelve months ago in July 2021, after the National Airports Corporation (NAC) and Government spent millions of Kina improving the airport runway and terminal infrastructure. The vandalism which occurred overnight shows a complete disregard for public property and facilities and is completely unacceptable.”

“We understand the inconvenience that the actions of a minority will cause the travelling public, however in the interest of safety we have no choice but to withdraw services indefinitely. Safety is always of paramount importance in our operations.”

The NAC is closing the airport because the incident poses a safety risk to the travelling public, staff, aircraft, and property.