Wantok Radio Light Celebrates 20 Years

The 24-hour medium got its license and aired its first radio program in January 2002 with the mission to unite the nation, through its religious work over the airwaves.

The station was an initiative of the PNG Bible Church and what started as a small unit, has now grown into a radio station, acting as a religious vehicle around the country.

“Where we cannot reach, Radio Light is reaching,” said Pastor Michael Wilson.

“So today, at the 20th Anniversary, Radio Light is the voice of God calling and looking for his son(s) and daughter(s),” he added, while describing the business of the station.

The WRL station is invested upon, by international partnerships and local churches.

The Board Members of the PNG Bible Church and the radio station also acknowledged the PNG government for ensuring their support for the radio station.

“In other countries, Governments do not help Christian Radio, but I thank our Government,” said Reverend Mondopa Mini, Chairman of WRL.

“I still emphasize that this relationship must continue,” he added.

The PNG Bible Church along with Radio Light surpassed limits to share the gospel and recently launched another FM station in Koroba, Hela Province. In celebrating this milestone the station wishes to only expand and continue impacting and uniting lives in the nation.