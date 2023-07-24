Wantoat cult group suspected of abduction

Police are working with locals to pinpoint the location of the four.

The abduction follows a police report of a confrontation between the cult group – which was believed to be operating in the village of Gumia since March this year – and a resistance group.

Morobe police reported that during the confrontation on July 12th, a member each from the two groups was killed.

Villagers from Gumia have scattered and are living in fear of a retaliation from the cult group as one of their members was beheaded during the confrontation.

A pastor from Rumu village, along with some men, volunteered to go to Gumia to gather the villagers and identify suspects in the two killings.

Once this is done, members of the Royal PNG Constabulary will go in and apprehend the suspects.

The Morobe Provincial Police Headquarters dispatched two mobile squad units to Rumu village last week to assist an initial deployment of 11 members and a reserve constable from the Mutzing Police Station.

This newsroom was advised that police in Lae are unable to get updates from the team in Wantoat because of network issues.

The lack of basic services, such as roads and electricity, is also hindering police efforts.