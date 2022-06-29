Wanted Criminal Wounded

Madang Police say the man had been on the run since 2014. Police apprehended the man at Sihian village on Monday.



Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, said that after collecting information and investigating the death of a family and two other persons, Police starting searching for the man in relation to these killings.

Based on police intel about the man`s whereabouts a search was conducted at his home at Sihian village. “The man was armed when the police arrived at his house in the night. When he heard the dogs barking he walked out of the house with a torch and a gun.

“The police officers heard him cock his gun and were alerted. The policemen closed in on him, shot and wounded him,” PPC Rubiang said. He was thankful that the police officers were quick to respond. The man was taken to the Modilon hospital for treatment. Charges will be laid once the man is discharged from hospital.