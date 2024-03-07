Wan PNG Platform a hope for employment

Scheduled for launch on March 13th at the APEC Haus Port Moresby, Wan PNG represents a force poised to redefine the nation's approach to job creation and skill development.

Driven by years of effort and commitment to empowering the local workforce, Wan PNG embodies a vision of inclusivity and progress. Led by MP Kessy Sawang, Minister for Labour and Employment, the platform's launch signifies a significant milestone in Papua New Guinea's journey towards economic prosperity.

More than just a conventional job portal, Wan PNG embodies a holistic approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges plaguing the nation's employment sector. By providing job seekers with access to essential training resources, career guidance, and diverse employment opportunities, Wan PNG aims to bridge the pervasive skills gap and unlock the untapped potential of Papua New Guinea's workforce.

The platform's early success, marked by the registration of over 10,000 job seekers before its official launch, serves as a testament to its resonance with the aspirations of the Papua New Guinean populace. This achievement reflects not only the platform's potential to drive meaningful change but also the collective determination of the nation to embrace new avenues for growth and development.