Wampar women hail opportunity

This opportunity has been provided by the National Airports Corporation, where women’s groups are allowed to set up stalls and sell food outside the recently-opened Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport terminal.

Nadzab was one of the busiest airstrips of World War II, back in 1943.

It fell into disrepair after the war, then was reopened in 1977 and eventually became the main gateway into PNG’s industrial hub of Lae, in Morobe Province.

During that time, however, landowners of Wampar LLG were mere spectators who watched as their land was used to facilitate the country’s economic growth and the exchange of goods and services.

Many a time, the landowners would stage protests and threaten to shut down the airport. The most recent one was on October 01st, 2023, when the Orognaron Clan staged a peaceful protest in front of the new terminal with placards saying “Pay us before opening”.

Following the grand opening of the renamed Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport terminal on October 2nd, 2023, the National Airports Corporation, for the first time, gave Wampar women groups the opportunity to sell fresh and cooked food outside the new terminal.

Mariken Maliachi, an East New Briton who married into Gabsongkeg village, is one of the women who grabbed the opportunity to increase her family’s income.

Her husband passed away in 2004, and she has been supporting their three children ever since, with the youngest now attending the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG.

“Since I came in 1986 and worked, I noted that betelnut was a source of income for people at Gabsongkeg. We never thought that an opportunity like this would exist. When Nadzab became an international airport, mothers in the village were asked to form a group, get registered and bring their profiles to NAC to make an area available to them to serve the passengers,” shared Maliachi.

“We started in the middle of February; I think we are on our fourth month now.

“The agreement with NAC is for us to sell our items until such a time when proper facilities are available, then we would be moved there. They gave us three months’ probation but this has been extended to another three months because the facilities are not ready yet.”

Mothers and girls in the village are now selling fresh fruits, cooked garden food, protein and rice, and also bilums.

A full meal costs only K10, while fruit prices start from K1.

“With this new experience, their eyes have opened and mothers are now going to the garden then coming to the market. They are capitalising on this opportunity. They are seeing the difference at home. Figuratively speaking, they now have rice and tinned fish at home,” said the widow.

“Here, we make K200-K300 a day. The tax that NAC gets from us is only K10 per tent, a day.”

Maliachi thanked the NAC for the opportunity, and said they look forward to moving into the new food facilities and expand their business.