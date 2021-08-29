Wampar Junior High School launched

Members of the Morobe Provincial Education Board and the village of Gabmazung launched the Wampar Junior High School on Thursday, August 26th.

The village of Gabmazung, located a few minutes away from Gabsongkeg, came alive on Thursday with two different events; the observance of the National Repentance Day and the launching of Wampar LLG’s first-ever junior high school.

The repentance day activities were led by Lutheran women groups within the electorate while Gabmazung Lutheran Primary School facilitated the launching of their high school.

For over 4 decades, families at the Wampar LLG have had to send their children to other districts to attend high school; a costly and challenging exercise.

Executive officer of the Morobe Provincial Education Board, Nathaniel Selem, said the PEB has endorsed Wampar’s junior school for registration.

“Long Wampar em nau yumi kam lo launching blo em. I luk olsem ol bai kisim fes Greid 9 na 10 lo neks yia. Sapos i orait bai ol i kisim greid seven na eit tu bikos aninit lo rifom straksa, greid seven na eit bai go bek lo junior high school.” (We are here for the launching at Wampar. Looks like they will get their first grades nine and 10 next year. If all goes well, they will also get grades seven and eight because under the reformed structure, grades seven and eight will come under junior high school.)

It took the PEB three years for ground work and planning of the new school, with Selem saying they visited the Gabmazung primary school twice and urged the board of management to focus on establishing their own high school.

“After lo disla launching, taim mipla gim disla plen go lo gavana na president blo Wampar LLG, disla seim proposal tu mas go lo ol lain lo Mosbi lo Nesinel Plening. Em lo ol bai sosim funding lo helpim disla skul kamap hariap.” (After this launching, when we give this plan to the governor and Wampar LLG president, the same proposal will also go to National Planning in Port Moresby. They will source funding to assist the establishment of the school.)

Selem estimates that K7-K8 million would be needed to build the junior high school.

He outlined that students from the area go to Salamaua High School, where their learning is hampered by board and lodging and law and order issues.

“Taim sampla kain hevi olsem kamap, ol pikinini sa ronowe lo skul na i kam bek, i kam na givim had taim lo ol mama papa lo hia. (When issues arise, the students leave school and return home, where they give their parents a hard time.)

“Sampla taim ol putim ol go aut lo narapla distrik. That’s why PEB tingting lo kamapim wanpla high school blo Wampar so ol pikinini blo Wampar go bungim hevi lo Salamaua, disla problem bai i noken kamap ken lo ol.” (Sometimes they send them out to other districts. That’s why the PEB believed that the way forward was to create their own high school.)