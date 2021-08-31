A Walk for Justice

Lucielle Paru, a social activist and change agent led the march stressing that despite all that is happening concerning the ever-growing rate of GBV cases and related crimes, not enough is being done to address these issues.

She stated that the city is not safe anymore and the reality that if a woman was being attacked or robbed in any way, no one would defend her, as it has become the norm in society to walk by or ignore the situation.

The walk was supported by an entourage of police and change advocates, and as Lucielle stated, because they too are parents, the walk was about families and the awareness to keep our women and girls safe.

The social activist sternly pointed out that no one from the special parliamentary committee showed up for the march despite recently tabling a report addressing GBV.

Media houses present covered the walk from Kone Tigers Oval to the Parliament, and with what started out as a peaceful march, resulted in addressing many areas that require the government’s undivided attention.