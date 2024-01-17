Wagambie Counters Fear Tactics

Wagambie vehemently denied any division within the police force or conflicts with the PNGDF.

He asserted that all police personnel in the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Province are actively fulfilling their duties, and there is a collaborative effort among security forces, including NCD/Central Police, Mobile Squads, and PNGDF, operating collectively under the State of Emergency.

Despite his suspension, he stressed that the security situation in the city is stable, with comprehensive security operations in progress.

Wagambie strongly condemned the actions of those with ulterior motives seeking to create fear within the community.

In a plea to the public, ACP Wagambie called for unity and vigilance, urging citizens to disregard misinformation and maintain confidence in the ongoing security arrangements and measures.