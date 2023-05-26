Wagambie Commends Security Forces

Held in Port Moresby from May 19 to May 22, 2023, the summit witnessed successful security operations, enabling world leaders and delegates to engage in important discussions without major disruptions.

NCD/Central Commander Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Junior oversaw the special security operations. He commended the members of the three disciplinary forces, for an outstanding performance.

Despite a few minor incidents, such as the unrest at the University of PNG, the students maintained their composure by staying on campus. Security arrangements were effectively implemented at APEC House, hotels, and other venues, ensuring the safety of the leaders, their entourage, and security personnel.

ACP Wagambie stated, "The outcome is a reflection of our people's pride and joy," emphasizing how the attention of the world was on Papua New Guinea (PNG) during the FIPIC summit.