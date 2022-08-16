Wabia Rural Health Centre lights up

As part of BSP’s 2022 Community Project Initiatives under its Corporate Social Responsibility in, Wabia Rural Health Centre was selected to undergo refurbishment.

BSP Tari Branch Manager Henry Bayema said despite the election period and its challenges in delivering this project, BSP values the communities it operates in.

“We are proud that through this project, patients at Wabia Rural Health Centre will receive better patient care in a refurbished building that’s been lit up with solar lights. The lights will also enable nurses to attend to patients at night,” Bayema said.

The facility, run by Hela United Church Health Service, also received a Vital Signs Monitor that will be used by the nursing staff to check Blood Pressure, Oxygen levels and body temperature.

Secretary for United Church Health Services Amos Lunguni in said: “Despite the Community issues, tribal fight and election period, BSP still managed to deliver and assist in such a great way. We see it’s a tremendous input to the Community.”

Director Curative Hela Provincial Health Authority Dr. Taiti Sylvester recognised BSP’s contribution in Hela over the years.

“This Project will now be the 9th Project BSP has delivered successfully to the community in Hela Province. We must take pride on that, and I appeal to the community to take good care of all the things that were delivered. BSP has done a lot to support our Health Services. Not only Health Services but other areas too,” Dr Sylvester added.

Since 2014, BSP has delivered nine Community Projects in Hela Province valued at K235, 000. A total of 49 Projects are being undertaken by all BSP Branches, Departments and Subsidiaries in PNG and other countries BSP operates in.