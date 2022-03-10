Wabag welcomes fire service

This follows the delivery of a new K1.5 million fire engine and initial deployment of four officers by chief fire officer, Bill Roo.

A memorandum of understanding, signed in 2021, has paved the way for the establishment of a fire station in Enga.

Provincial administrator, Dr Samson Amean, thanked Roo and the senior officers of the department that accompanied him, for bringing this critical service down to the province.

Dr Amean said their arrival was timely as the province was experiencing increased fire hazards in light of the establishment of important public institutions in the province, which include the multi-million Kina Enga hospital, Enga Teachers College, Enga College of Nursing and Akom Technical College.

He said the EPG would help ensure that it remained as an important service provider in the province.

Dr Amean outlined that as part of deal, the EPG would provide a temporary office space, a piece of land for the erection of a permanent fire station and other necessary assistance to facilitate the service.

Roo said the fire truck was one of five that were donated to his department by the Queensland Fire & Emergency Service of Australia.

Simbu received the second while the other three were kept in Port Moresby.

Roo stated that the truck was equipped with both fire and general rescue operation equipment.

He added that a total of five officers will be stationed at the Ipatas centre (office) with the truck to attend to emergencies.

The total staff strength to be deployed in the province, going into the future, would be more than 36 officers, considering the six districts including Porgera mine.

Roo outlined that he plans to recruit young people in the province as well.

(The fire engine in Port Moresby before being shipped to Lae, then taken up to Wabag, Enga Province)