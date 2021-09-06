Wabag To Open New Market

The construction of a new market in Enga’s capital will improve accessibility, safety and hygiene standards for vendors and customers.

Australian High Commissioner, Bruce Davis, Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas and the Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Wabag MP, Dr Lino Tom launched the new Wabag market project.

The people of Wabag have been without a market for quite some time and this was due to prolonged political and legal battles that resulted in victimizing informal vendors of Wabag town.

Australia will contribute up to K10million through its PNG-AUSTRALIA partnership, whilst working with the Wabag District Development Authority.

The market project will involve close consultation with women’s groups ensuring their needs are met, with the provision of boarding lounges for mothers travelling in, seminar rooms for business, aid post, a Police Desk and a convenient banking facility for the vendors.

The project is scheduled for completion by end of November and is planned to be opened in December or by January, 2022.