Vunamami fishermen want travelers to respect fish traps

And refrain from tempering with traditional fish traps called Babau, anchored within their traditional water boundaries.

Evidence of stealing came to light when the operator of Solwara Meri believed to be from the Duke of York, and his crew were caught in the act by local fishermen from Vunamami.

The fishermen raised their concerns with the boat operator.

Vunamami ward-one spokesperson and local SME entrepreneur Jack Voivoi, on behalf of the fishermen, summoned the Solwara Meri boat operator and owner, to front up at a settlement meeting to sort out the matter peacefully.

Voivoi said, “Mipla ken luksave sapos sak i kaikai, o ol i katim long naip.” (We can recognize if a shark bit through the trap, or if it was cut with a knife)

Voivoi said at the reconciliation meeting that all they are asking for is respect and some courtesy when they are doing business in Kokopo especially within the Vunamami–One traditional fishing boundaries.

He acknowledged the traditional and extended family ties they have with people from Duke of York and Namatanai, and this must be maintained and respected at all times.

“All we want is respect. Nambis ya mipla i givim long yu. What more do you want?” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that Solwara Meri i kisim hevi. Solwara Meri tasol ino save wokim. Ol arapla boat tu save wokim.” (It’s unfortunate that Solwara Meri is taking the blame. But Solwara Meri is not the only one that does this, other boats also do this.)

Local fishermen are now reverting to the traditional Tolai fish trap called Babau, to sustain their lively hood at this hard economic times.