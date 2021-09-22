Vunadavai 50th Golden Jubilee

Member for Gazelle and Minister for Health & HIV/AIDS Jelta Wong commended the pioneer primary school in Gazelle for playing an instrumental role in producing elites and leaders since its inception in 1971.

Minister Wong said that the Golden Jubilee was an opportune time to reflect on the contributions made by those key individuals that were instrumental in the development and growth.

These improvements influenced the people of Vunadavai and surrounding wards in Livuan Reimber LLG and the Gazelle district as a whole.

“I acknowledge the role the school has played in the training of students and its contributions to the development of PNG before independence and ever since,” Minister Wong said.

He advised the school that he would commit to funding support as a token of his government’s appreciation of the school’s work accomplishments, adding that the Gazelle District Development Authority, will assist with infrastructure.

Human resource development is a key agenda of Minister Wong’s administration, and he has committed to supporting schools in Gazelle so that more elites and leaders are produced in professional fields for the future.

The school’s 50th Golden Jubilee was marked with the unveiling of a plaque followed by traditional performances by students and the surrounding community.