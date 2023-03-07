VTF conduct vaccine surveillance

The Team led by Deputy Controller and Executive Director of Vaccine Taskforce, Dr. Daoni Esorom are in the province to ensure 38 health facilities in WNB had adequate provision of COVD-19 vaccines.

The Vaccine Task Force (VTF) NGI Regional Coordinator, Metelish Wartovo and Regional Surveillance Officer, John Moni conducted Vaccine monitoring and surveillance activities in WNB province starting of this month.

Wartovo says that the supervisory visit in WNB province was to confirm that health facilities have adequate vaccines and that they are getting the support to ensure cold-chain equipment is updated and functional.

The team visited the WNB PHA and met with the Director of Public Health Services, Dr. Joseph Nale to ensure WNB PHA is fully equipped and aware to carry out vaccine immunization in the province.

Dr. Nale highlighted challenges and needs of the PHA to improve its public health intervention programs, especially for COVID-19 vaccine immunization. Among issues and challenges discussed during the meeting on Data Collection and Accessibility, there is a specific need to enhance and improve Community Health Workers’ engagement activities in their community.

He further stated that more awareness and educational materials should be made available to improve and enhance the community health workers efforts to carry out their awareness programs, especially for COVID-19 Vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Kimbe Urban Clinic Nursing Officer, Kelvenis Balive says that many are unwilling to be vaccinated because they have insufficient information on COVID-19 vaccines.

“I believe if more awareness and more health talks about COVID-19 vaccines are available for public consumption, more people will understand COVID-19 vaccination and they will come forward to get vaccinated,” says Balive.

To enhance the awareness on the vaccines and the Vaccines Task Force priorities in the province, Dr. Daoni also talked over the airwaves on Radio West New Britain’s Tokaut Tok Stret’ programme.

Dr. Daoni said on Radio WNB that Papua New Guinea is currently experiencing whooping cough and hospitals are getting crowded.

He urged the people of WNB to come forward and get vaccinated to prevent themselves and stop the spread of such diseases.