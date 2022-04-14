Vote Wisely: PM

The call was made on the third anniversary of Marape’s resignation from the O’Neill-led government.



The PM, on April 11, 2019, resigned in protest at the way the country was being run.



Reflecting on that momentous occasion, the Prime Minister urged the people “to exercise your right to vote wisely in the 2022 elections”.



“Don’t vote for money, don’t vote for relatives, and don’t vote for people or parties who have sold your birthright,” he said.



“If I have not done well for this country, if I am not the leader of your choice, then vote in someone else who can do better.



“PANGU Pati, and the Coalition that I have worked with over the last three years – including National Alliance, United Resources Party, United Labor Party, People’s Party, Liberal Party, National Party, People’s Movement for Change, Allegiance Party, Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party, One Nation Party, People’s Labor Party, Social Democratic Party and others – have tried our best to stabilise our economy and restore credibility (to) this country.”



Marape said so much had happened since that fateful day of April 11, 2019.



“I never knew I was going to be Prime Minister,” he recalled.



“I resigned because I was fed up.”



Marape added that the country had been through a lot of political turbulence since he took office, the most-infamous being the failed no-confidence vote of November 2020.



“There were political challenges right up until the 18-month grace period of my election as Prime Minister,” he said.



“There were economic challenges, there were COVID-19 challenges, but we have prevailed through the Grace of God.”