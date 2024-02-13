VONC does not concern you

During the first 18 months of a five-year term, new governments are protected from Parliamentary motions of no-confidence. The 18-month grace period for the Marape-led coalition lapsed on Friday, February 9th.

This opens the door for a motion of no-confidence to be moved against Prime Minister James Marape; a process that would take at least two weeks before the actual voting takes place.

Acting commander for NCD and Central, Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness, is discouraging residents of Morobe Province from going to Port Moresby to witness the looming vote of no confidence.

“People from here (Lae) going to Port Moresby, I will keep an eye out,” said ACP Guinness. “If you’re a Morobean and I see you there, it won’t go well for you. Don’t go, please.

“It’s time for school. Look at securing spaces in schools for your children; whatever little money you have, do not spend on a ticket for Port Moresby. Use it at the bookshop or stationery shop, buy a schoolbag for your child.”

ACP Guinness further warned people who are planning to cause disharmony during the VONC period. He said just like how the Lae joint forces handled the unrest caused by the January 10th chaos in Port Moresby, the Northern Command will be on alert.

“Some of you came and tried to do whatever but we stopped it.

“Respect the law. If there are rumours in relation to the VONC issue, I don’t want anyone to carry a rice bag and walk all the way down from Seven-Mile or Six-Mile. Or from Bumbu, from Banana Block, and you come up to town.

“If you come, I will not guarantee your safety and security. You might get a ‘free death’.

“Respect the rule of law. Whatever that’s happening, let it be. Whoever comes into government, that’s the politicians’ business.

“We did the hard part, we voted them in. What else can you do? We cannot tell them to move to which side or vote for whoever, or make whoever prime minister.”