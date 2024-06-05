VONC defective

Speaker Job Pomat when announcing the results of the Private Business Committee said the name of the MP for Middle Fly Hewabi Maso was not written in the proper order with the surname going ahead of the first name.

This is now causing an uproar in the House with members of the opposition accusing the decision of the Private Business Committee as biased.

According to the Speaker as the Chairman of the Private Business Committee, the name of the MP for Middle Fly is not the same as the name that appears on the writ.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.