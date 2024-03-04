Voice of the Voiceless want to be heard

Voice of the Voiceless (VoV) is a group comprising of the Madang Provincial Civil Society Organization Forum (MPCSOF) Inc. and the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone (PMIZ) Development Advocacy Forum.

They act as talking carriage of the landowners of impact corridor communities and represent the Madang populous whom the PMIZ project should benefit.

Margarette Stephen a vocal leader of the VoV is concerned that lawful and natural protocols, local cultural requirements, including national and provincial development plans must be complied with for the development of the PMIZ.

She said it has been a concern since they recently discovered an MOU signing between RD Tuna and the Provincial Government late last year to kick start the project this year.

Andrew Mapio the President of Madang Provincial Civil Society Organization Forum Inc. Andrew Mapio stated that the provincial government has not released the particulars about the MOU nor its content to be transparent in its dealings.

Paul Eric another VoV member urged the government to come forward and work with them so that the multibillion-kina project can be lifted off the ground. Although they are critical of the PMIZ project, they are not against its operation.

They are calling on the provincial and national governments to follow processes that capture the interests of the impacted communities, the people of Madang and the country.