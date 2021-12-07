Voice Strategy Vital For Informal Sector

The Informal Economy Voice Strategy 2018-2022, launched by former Secretary for the Department of Community Development and Religion (DfCDR) Anna Kavana Bais, and was PNG’s first official strategy on informal sector.

The strategy provides the opportunity for the informal economy participants to voice their concerns on issues affecting them in their data to day activities.

The strategy is an important document that aims to guide the implementation of the National Informal Economy Policy. Before the development of the Voice Strategy, there was no proper mechanism to allow for dialogue between the government and the informal economy participants throughout the country.

On the first day of the ‘Southern Regional Community Development Consultation’ held yesterday, Monday 6th December 2021, DfCDR’s Assistant Secretary Policy Section, Betty Gali reminded participants of the purpose of the voice strategy.

She said, “The strategy is to provide a comprehensive framework that identifies key goals and priorities and provides guidelines on the implementation of relevant interventions to establish informal economy associations to give voice to the informal economy participants in PNG.”

Highlighting the main challenge in the implementation of the strategy, Ms Gali highlighted the lack of communication between relevant government agencies and participants of the informal economy in implementing the strategy.

“Despite its contribution to the PNG economy by providing employment and income to almost 85 percent of the population, especially women, very little has been done to promote it.”

Ms Gali said the way forward would mean better coordination between relevant partners. These includes:

Coordination, sharing of information and experiences learnt in the informal economy space at the National, Provincial and Local levels.

Strengthen work already being done by the development partners such as UN Women, city authorities, market management teams and informal economy participants.

Capacity building of participants in the informal economy, and the

Review and reform of laws and policies.

Participants attending the consultation workshop will gain a better understanding of the current policy and the challenges and issues surrounding it. The workshop concludes tomorrow, Wednesday 8 December.