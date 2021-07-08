Vitis Produced Liquor Banned

The Milne Bay Provincial Liquor Licensing Commission in a meeting this week with concerned stakeholders has resolved to ban all alcohol beverages and ready-mix spirits produced by Vitis Industries.

It was raised that there was a high percentage of alcohol contained in certain spirit brands and ready mixed alcohol ranging from 10 per cent to 18 per cent, posing health risks.

It has also become a concern that youths when consuming the alcohol were disturbing the peace in the community and the rate of social disorder was increasing.

The company produces, Tonika Strong, Festival Strong, Lemonka Strong, Fisherman Strong, Pineapple Strong, Wake Up Friend Strong, You and Me Strong, Allegro Strong, Arabesca Strong, Citronca Strong, Mossin strawberry, Astronaut Strong, Blue Berry and others.

Provincial Liquor Licensing Commissioner and Provincial Administrator, Ashan Numa advised in a letter dated 6th of July that the Commission has put a total ban on the products produced by Vitis Industries.

“These alcohol drinks will not be sold and displayed in Milne Bay and should be removed from the shelves upon receipt of this letter.

“These alcohol beverages are sold very cheap on the market and have significant threat to the public’s health, as they have been reported locally and other parts of the country,” Mr Numa said.

He said the consumption of Vitis produced drinks has also contributed to public and social disorder in the province.

Liquor inspectors will be ensuring that the mentioned named spirits are removed for the shelves and penalties will be applied to the outlets who disobey these instructions.