Vitis Industries Pays Fine

The penalty fees was for engaging in excise tax evasion practices on its premises.

Customs Chief Commissioner David Towe confirmed that the penalty has been settled in full and that Customs is now working with the company to provide tax compliance guidance and supervision.

The Chief Commissioner stated that the penalties paid consists of K2.476 million for not keeping proper records and accounts for 16,506 cartons of various alcohol products, K113, 850 for not keeping proper records and accounts for 759 cartons of various cigarettes brands.

While commending Vitis Industries for their cooperattion, Chief Commissioner Towe said, “As I have stated before, our (Customs) intentions are not to kill any business in the country. We are basically here to assist and to ensure everybody complies.”

Early this year, routine Customs compliance checks on the Vitis premises uncovered evidence of excise tax evasion practices by the company.

It was found that the company had stored the assorted alcoholic drinks in several non-approved and less secure storage facilities without notifying Customs and failed to provide the necessary documentation when requested to do so.

Similarly, the company had also stowed away 759 cartons of various cigarette brands in another unapproved storage area and again failed to produce records and accounts of the goods.

Upon the discovery, Customs strongly suspected that the goods may have been stored away from the bonded facility with the intention of being sold without attracting any excise duty.

Following the detection, the company’s self or voluntary tax compliant permissions were revoked and Customs took supervisory control of the factory and the bond store.

Penalty notices totalling K2.59m were then issued to Vitis Industry to which it has now been settled.