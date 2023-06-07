Vital skills learnt to combat malaria

The eight participants, five from Papua New Guinea, two from the Solomon Islands and one from Vanuatu, received certificates; a proof as tools to further the practice they have learnt to improve combat practices in efforts towards minimizing malaria.

The workshop outlined, had the participants go through rigorous theory and practical methods of monitoring Vector control products by learning about insecticides in mosquitoes and the nets, studying lifestyles of mosquitoes, how mosquitoes react to the chemicals and the consistency of chemicals on the mosquito nets.

They now know how to perform analysis on certain vector control products, especially mosquito nets, to see if the amount of insecticides contained actually repels mosquitoes and the duration of the insecticides on the nets.

Rolex Havea, the Senior Vector Control Supervisor under the Ministry of Health in the Solomon Islands was so thankful for the initiative to have given him the opportunity to learn more about insecticides and its effectiveness on mosquitoes.

He also thanked the initiative for giving them the hands-on experience needed and having the opportunity to work with resources as back in the Solomon Islands, they lack the resources to carry out such examinations.

However, Havea is determined to go back and teach what has been taught to him and his other colleague that came for this workshop.

Another participant is Wesley Tint, Community Health Worker and Vector Surveillance Officer at Strive PNG, in Kiunga, Western Province. He emphasized on how such initiatives work well through partnerships and appealed to all Provincial Health Authorities to support such initiatives and workshops in order to educate health professionals.

Tint said such hands-on programs are needed as it will take time for participants to get a grip on all that has been taught to them. They would have to practice more often investing time to perfect the instruments being taught to them.

He added that when he returns to Kiunga, he hopes to implement skills he has gained, however, he wants to see that stakeholders and the Provincial Health Authority to also join forces in realizing challenges and implementing skills learnt in the various Vector Borne Programs.

Clyde Toboeta, from the Milne Bay Provincial Health Authority felt that the workshop and the trainings had been very intensive for not only him but for all the participants as well.

He is confident to go back and impart what he has learnt, but states that he may not be able to implement all that has been learnt due to limited resources.

The participants all thanked the Institute of Medical Research, PacMOSSI and Associate Professor Stephan Karl, for this workshop as they believe it has added value and enhanced their skills towards their roles and duties in each of their respective organizations.