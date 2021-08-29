Vital Services Stripped off

The people have revealed that Member for Namatanai Open, Walter Schnaubelt and the District Administrator, Neville Tomon had ordered for the demotion of the council chamber and removal of megawatt solar power.

The Seeto Council Chamber that was opened on 23 July and the 0.4-megawatt Solar Power plant for the Namatanai town that was due to be officially commissioned this month were demolished on the direction of MP Schnaubelt and carried out by a Contractor and a number of hired men.

Within a span of three days, the Council Chamber and Solar Farm were stripped bare and furniture and fittings removed in the presence of a Police Mobile squad from Kokopo.

The demolition campaign of the two major impact development projects for the people of Namatanai comes after the Kavieng National Court gave a ruling on the 16th of August that the land title belonged to the Namatanai District Development Authority and ordered that the Provincial Government and Provincial Administration refrain from entering the premises forthwith.

Tears flowed freely from the eyes of the women of Namatanai when interviewed about the destruction that has taken place. Customary landowner, Christine Tenevi said they had been looking forward to the switching on of the Solar power because Namatanai town has not had power for the past 5 years.

Diane Kamaga, a guesthouse owner who relayed that it has become an expensive exercise having to buy fuel for their generator on a daily basis, expressed the same sentiment.

A security guard of the solar plant site said he felt helpless when the Namatanai Building Construction manager of Tongan Nationality gave orders for the solar plant site to be dismantled.

The security guard said: “They treated me as if I was a child and pushed me aside, I tried taking photos but they said no pictures.”

The shocked and confused community in Namatanai met with New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan on Thursday 26th August at the Namatanai Government Haus.

A 60-member delegation from New Hanover also attended this meeting. They expressed shock and disbelief at what they saw in front of them.

All who were present expressed frustration that a local MP could be so inconsiderate of his people’s needs and completely nullify the projects without weighing the pros and cons of his decision.

The customary Landowners of the portion of land in question were first to take preventative action by putting up GORGORS on the properties, using the traditional TABU stop sign to solicit dialogue relating the land and properties but these were pulled down.

Deputy Governor, Sammy Missen who was part of the official delegation said from his understanding the land in question has always been state land governed under the 99-year special purpose land lease laws.

He said an investigation has to be undertaken as to how the Open MP obtained a title for the DDA within a short period of time.

A court decision in 2018 ordered a permanent injunction on development and usage of the old Namatanai Airstrip because it had already been set aside for a technical college through a National Executive Council decision.

“The land gazette signed by the Lands Minister John Rosso is suspicious because it was only approved in March. The Minister should not have abused his powers without getting background facts from the Provincial Government, which is the legitimate Government in the province,” said Mr Missen.

Provincial Administrator, Lamiller Pawut also issued a warning to the District Administrator Neville Tomon for insubordination.

“You realise there is a standing National Court decision denying DDA on this land. Minister for Lands without due process, illegally awarded to DDA tantamount to contemptuous action. National Court made ruling in our favour when Linus Yipma as DA and DDA took us to court,” said Pawut.

On Friday the 27th of August, Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt defended his actions outside the Kavieng Airport after he was confronted by New Ireland Women leaders.