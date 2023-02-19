Visa outcomes for PNG achieved

In an official press conference held on Friday 17th February, Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong, announced that the Visa Processing Centre for PNG will be moved from Fiji to Port Moresby.

She stated that the return of the Visa Processing Centre will aim to approve 75 percent of incoming visa applications within two weeks, in what is described as another major milestone in Australia-PNG relations.

Senator Penny Wong stated that after an open discussion on visa-related issues, she recognized that the quality of timely visas were an important underpinning of the two nations bilateral ties; and have agreed to open in country visa processing to PNG.

“I know this is something that the prime ministers discussed, and in particular, it’s something that Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso is keen to progress with his counterpart,” Richard Marles.”

“We are also establishing a joint high-level ministerial working group (between Australia and PNG) to oversee these changes and continue work with visa related issues,” Senator Wong said.

Minister Tkatchenko said the return of the visa processing centre will allow Papua New Guineans to have direct access to apply for visas going to Australia.

“We greatly appreciate the approval and with that we will work together with Foreign Affairs and Immigration in ensuring that Australians coming into Papua New Guinea can come in a shorter period of time.”

He said the recent ministerial forum had been very productive, where colleague ministers had their bilateral meetings with their Australian counterparts to sort out other long outstanding issues.

Meantime, Australian Minister for Immigration Richard Giles said there were a range of issues related to immigration that were also discussed and looks forward to working with his PNG counterpart, John Rosso MP, to addressing them.

On a reciprocal arrangement, the PNG Government will also issue multiple-entry visas for Australian businesses that currently do not have it.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration, John Rosso said this will make business easier for Australians when going to Papua New Guinea to do business.

He said this will be short term visas over a 12-month period instead of being issued every month when you need it.

“We will also, on a reciprocal treatment, for visa processing for Australians, do 14 days and we’ll also do 75 percent of visa achievements; and we’ll work on strengthening this a lot more to make it easier for Australians travelling to PNG,” Minister Rosso added.