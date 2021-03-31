Virtual workshop addresses over expenditure

The workshop is themed ‘Working Together For Data Accuracy.

The virtual workshop which was zoomed from Port Moresby, recorded 97 participants, from around the country.

Taies Sansan, Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management opened the workshop.

“I want to thank the organising committee who have put together this virtual workshop to discuss and address key HR issues that are confronting the Public Service and the need for us to move in one direction to address these issues with the primary aim of delivering public services at minimal costs,” the Secretary said.

One of the main issues is the over expenditure in Pay Bill, in implementing a number of strategies across the public sector.

She said, “The workshop is a very important one and that it needs to take place to correct data on human resources and personnel emoluments and so it is timely to have the workshop at the end of first quarter of the year.”

“This is a directive from a number of NEC decisions since 2016 and through the Special General Order 11 of 2019 and other undertakings by the government to address the issue of over expenditure in Pay Bill in implementing a number of strategies across the public sector,” Secretary Sansan stressed.

The workshop gets all public sector agencies to understand the national government’s expectations, and this enables the department through Organisational, Staffing & Personnel Emoluments Audit Committee, to inform the public service on how respective agencies can contribute positively to achieve desired outcomes.

The Secretary said, “I want the Public Service to take note of government directives especially the ’Niupla Pasin’ protocols and the need to follow simple rules by wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing in our work places or in public places.”

“Once we all practice these protocols we will contribute to the reduction of the spread of the virus and come out safe like other countries”.

Ms Sansan urged Public Servants throughout the country to remain steadfast and vigilant.