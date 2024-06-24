Violence will not be tolerated: Manning

Manning said this after security personnel responded to a series of critical situations since Tuesday 18th of June, resulting in some criminals succumbing to wounds as a result of intergroup fighting violent confrontations on private land.

"Those killed or injured during confrontations with security personnel, and amongst themselves, are common criminals that have come from other areas attempting to steal gold from the mine and are fighting enemy clans.

"These squatters not only risk their lives to thieve, but more seriously they risk the lives of their children who are sent in to steal rocks containing gold after they have been blasted with explosives.

"A further problem is that these squatter groups also fight with each other for illegal access to mine areas resulting in violence and the loss of life,” Manning said.

The Commissioner assured squatters and criminals that if they raise a weapon they will be sacrificing their lives as police and soldiers have zero tolerance for these actions.

"Our security personnel assess any threat to life and limb, so they can protect the public and workers as well as other security personnel.

"When any individual raises a weapon to harm another person, police and soldiers will neutralize this threat. Our security forces have my support, and that of the law, to protect themselves and others from acts of violence and criminality.”

The fighting factions have been warned that if they escalate violence again security forces will intervene to detain or neutralize anyone attempting to use a weapon.

"All of these matters will be investigated thoroughly, however, Joint security forces are tasked with a clear job to maintain peace and will carry out their duty impartially and fairly,” he said.

The Commissioner said the number of combatants injured or killed in the incidents that escalated is still being assessed.