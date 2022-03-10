Villagers Loot Container Truck Along Highway

According to police officers, the driver and the crew were chased away by locals after they were looking for help to refuel their truck and continue their journey.

Police said it was alleged that after chasing away the crew and the driver the opportunists broke open the container and removed the white goods that were inside the container.

The Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Northern region, Peter Guinness, said Madang police were told of the looting and responded to the scene but were late.

He said the police officers arrived at the scene only to find out that the goods were gone and the opportunists had fled.

“They also removed the batteries of the truck. The group when seeing the police ran away into the bushes. The public must know that the location is a hotspot to criminal activities such as robberies, car accidents and there are opportunists attacking the traveling public to steal from them,” ACP Guinness said.

He said the public travelling along the highway must be careful when travelling and the drivers must make sure they have enough fuel to travel from one location to another to avoid such incidents.

ACP Guinness also added that police are investigating the matter and want the leader of that location to assist the police with necessary information. He said many people who were travelling along that section had been victims.

“I want the youths living along that section of the road to respect the road users. You have your land there, work the land and sell your products to the people travelling along the road. This is the best way you will enjoy your life in the village instead of stealing from the travelling public and make yourself an enemy of law enforcers.

“I want to appeal to the villagers living along the highway to stop from doing that. Your actions will cost the lives of other innocent people when the victims retaliate,” ACP Guinness added.