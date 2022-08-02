Villagers celebrate refurbished clinic

Founder for the Health Centre, Nao Badu, said that the facility was initiated 15 years ago at a time like this – during the election period. Mr Badu had been a senior public servant for a long time and in his travels saw how hard it was in the rural areas.

Badu received assistance from the National Government and former governor for Central Province Alphonse Moroi to begin the initial work.

“This building was worth a total of K80,000, it’s a very unique clinic in the sense that we don’t get any public funding support for this facility, what we do from the government is drugs and medical supply. We have one nurse that is on full time here which we pay ourselves, all our utilities, all our extension work we pay ourselves from the from fees we collect from the patients as they come in,” Badu said.

CEO for BSP, Robin Fleming and Group General Manager for Treasury, Rohan George, were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Both appreciated the work of founder Badu, his wife and nurse for their constant work in the betterment of the village.

“Businesses can feel that their primary responsibility or obligation is to be profitable and make money but that isn’t the sole purpose of any business. It is to provide support to the community be that in health, education etc. we are most fortunate that we’ve got staff in BSP who are really committed to those type of aid and being able to assist with the health center such as this is something that we are very proud of,” Mr Fleming said.

Fleming acknowledged the hardworking staff of the health facility in the village as they do not get enough support and are providing much needed support in the community.

The health center has a catchment of people from neighboring villages reaching as far as inland villages in Koiari and Rigo.