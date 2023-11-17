Village Court Magistrates trained on protected area laws

The workshop focused on explaining the hierarchy of PNG laws and the PNG court system, guided by legal experts from CELCOR. The week-long program was held in Bungawat, Kabwum District in Morobe and Teptep, Raicoast District of Madang.

Participants from Som, Uruwa, and Yopno zones attended the parallel training workshops in Bungawat and Teptep stations. A similar workshop is planned for the Nambis zone in Wasu LLG Tewae Siasi District, next year to cover the entire YUS Conservation Area landscape.

The YUS Conservation Area covers mainly the YUS LLG in the Kabwum District, three wards in Wasu LLG of Morobe Province, including three wards from the Nayudo LLG in Raicoast District of Madang province, Papua New Guinea.

Since the gazettal of the by-Laws in August 2014, the YUS Conservation Area faced challenges in enforcing its CA by-laws, mainly due to limited support from the village court system, and the challenge to support and improve capacity building for the protected area rangers. Magistrates were uncertain about the YUS CA by-laws and their relation to other PNG laws, resulting in unresolved cases. The village court magistrates, peace officers, clerks, rangers, TKCP Conservation Liaison Officers, and ward councilors were hesitant to fully enforce the CA by-laws due to uncertainty of their legality and step by step processes involved in prosecuting violators.

This legal training workshop was purposely to address this and outline the roles and powers of the village court system, in enforcing the YUS CA by-laws. The training for village court magistrates was the first ever in the YUS Conservation Area. Training materials designed were site specific to YUS CA and included a manual with five chapters, each with clear learning goals and objectives and important questions. Participants were pleased with the training, but requested more copies of the manual as there were limited copies available.

Deputy Village Court Magistrate, Heponu Quseqa, of YUS LLG Ward 6, said "We received knowledge and skills to do our work. We go to Kabwum station and look for assistance related to our work but couldn’t get much help. We say thank you for this training and the lawyers who came in from Port Moresby to give us this knowledge. A big thank you to TKCP for facilitating this training, which will assist us in YUS LLG in the long run."

The training boosted confidence for village court officials in handling future violations of YUS Conservation Area by-Laws. The turnout exceeded expectations and was highly successful.

Ward 7 councilor of YUS LLG, Hondas Musoka, explains “When we, the young people, receive this knowledge in this training, we will support and contribute to the conservation efforts. This training is special and unique. It builds, motivates, and elevates our capacity level as councilors and village court magistrates."

TKCP’s Protected Area Manager, Patrick Vuet, said many violation cases were registered but remained unresolved or prolonged at the village court, partly due to lengthy government processes to gazette village court magistrate officials, and formally register them in the government payroll system.

Adding effective management of protected areas is vital to preserve PNG's biodiversity, culture and combat climate change. Communicating conservation rules created by landowners is crucial for communities to understand their impact on both their lives and the environment. An informed community will appreciate and take responsibility for decisions that benefit them and future generations.