Vigil To Honour PNG’s Founding Father

Not only did the nation lost a great leader but a family also lost a husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Marking her father’s one-year anniversary, Sir Michael’s youngest daughter, Dulciana Somare Brash expressed on her Facebook page, “My broken heart breaks all over again today. I pray for the day when this day each year will hurt less.

“Kujaanga to all of you who messaged me to remind me of his impact on all our lives. Let his light and love shine through the ages.”

The country honoured the “Papa blong Kantri” with a public holiday where the date February 26th will be honored every year.

In Port Moresby, the National Capital District Commission will host a Virgil for the late Great Grand Chief tonight from 6-8:45pm at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Konedobu.

Sir Michael’s elders son, Sana Somare will give the family’s tribute at the Virgil.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop said the event will celebrate the life of the founding father with the Prime Minister, James Marape expected to attend.

“This is a national event celebrating the life of Sir Michael Somare so it is equally a celebration for our country.

“The history of our country and our people has been largely shaped by the life of the Grand Chief Somare. Without his vision, passion, dedication and commitment our nation and our people would not have traveled this far in the last 46 years.

“Though he has left, his story and legacy remains. It is important that we embrace his guiding principles and values. Grand Chief United our people of a thousand tribes, languages and cultures peacefully into independence,” Governor Parkop stated.