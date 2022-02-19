VHV Training Needed

However, officer-in-charge of the Aseki Health Centre, Sr Mathilda Maborai, said they are yet to complete their training.

Sr Maborai said the village health volunteers were initially trained in 2007; 15 years ago.

“They were trained only for the basics, like catering for ol mama in labour and antenatal checks,” stated the OIC.

“After lo training, mi lukim olsem bikpla kat daun tru lo maternal and infant mortality rate. (After their training, I realised that the maternal and infant mortality rate was greatly reduced.)

“We were mostly depending on the VHVs after that.

“Apart from the trainings they got, they also do general awareness on all other diseases; TB, HIV, safe motherhood, family planning, antenatal, immunisation programs, which they do support us with.

“They also bring mothers with complications; ol ken sanap wantem ol tutak go tulait na karim ol go wokabaut na after 2 or 3 deis, ol kamap lo mi lo Aseki for help.” (They also bring mothers with complications; they can stand with them from dark till dawn and walk with them for two to three days to see me at Aseki.)

Sr Maborai stressed on the need for further training and upskilling of these selfless individuals, who serve as an extension of the government’s arm but have been overlooked for over a decade.

(Village birth attendants from the Nanima-Kariba Rural LLG of Menyamya district, Morobe Province)