Vendors cry foul over Police mistreatment

This happened outside the Pacific Racing and Sports shop at Gordon.

Dorothy Yapane recalled, “They (NCDC Police Reservist) came out of their vehicle and headed to collect lamb flabs, potatoes, kaukau, sausage and drinks.

“An officer took my bilum and removed seven packets of smoke and K80 cash,” she added.

The vendor alleged that the NCDC Police reservists were starving and had taken advantage of the operation to fill up their empty stomachs.

Another vendor said her freezer with K700 worth of assorted drinks were taken by the operation.

However, NCDC Reservist Police boss, Sergeant Ben Bala said there is a ban on the sale of cooked food in Port Moresby and vendors are urged to utilize the NCDC designated markets.

“Public places and footpaths are a no go zone for street vending including shop front. The law states no open-fire cooking.

“These public vendors make our lives very hard to do our duties,” he added.

When asked about the items confiscated, Sergeant Bala said “In this case, the requirement is for the vendors to front-up at NCDC to collect their items.”