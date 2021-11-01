Vendors Against Vaccination

During the awareness program at the Gordons market last Friday, 29th of October, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and the NCDC team were met with resentment and an eruption of disagreement from the crowd.

Vendors made it clear that they have decided against getting the COVID-19 vaccination. They said they are willing to follow the ‘Niupla Pasin’ protocols but will not take the vaccine.

While the Government maintains its stance that vaccination is voluntary, the vendors have also appealed to the Governor not to enforce the “No vaccine, No entry” policy in the city.

The Governor continued to advocate for more people to get vaccinated, but the angry crowd interrupted several times.

Governor Parkop was clearly out of patience and begged the people to listen to him as the awareness concluded with a question and answer session.