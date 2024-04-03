Veifa’a dancers set for Pacific festival

Handpicked as one of the four cultural groups by the National Cultural Commission, the dancers from Veifa’a village will be showcasing the rich heritage of the Southern region alongside three other groups representing different regions of Papua New Guinea.

The Mekeo traditional outfit, colourful costumes, and paintings are spectacular, showcasing one of PNG’s unique cultural heritage. The Veifa’a Village Dance Group, along with their counterparts from Siassi, Kavieng, and Simbu, are set to mesmerize audiences with their captivating performances from June 6th to June 16th, 2024, in Hawai’i, USA.

NCC’s executive director Steven Kilanda, expressed his contentment after receiving a detailed report from cultural officers who visited Veifa’a village to ensure the group's readiness.

Kilanda also noted the strong support from Central Governor Rufina Peter, who is fully backing the Veifa’a dancers, underscoring the importance of their participation for the province, the region, and the country.

As the lead government agency for arts and cultural affairs, the NCC is organizing a Papua New Guinea contingent to partake in the world's largest celebration of indigenous Pacific Islanders.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, established in 1972 by the South Pacific Commission (now Pacific Community – SPC), serves as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, aimed at preserving traditional practices and fostering ongoing cultural dialogue.