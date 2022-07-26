 

Vehicles crowd fuel stations

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
11:42, July 26, 2022
332 reads

Vehicles in the nation’s capital crowded service stations for fuel this morning, after business houses closed shop on the public yesterday.

As early as the 7am, vehicles started queueing up for a re-fill.

Yesterday service stations closed shop following Sunday’s violence, and scattered incidences in the city. Today, students remain at home and the workforce has scaled down operations for safety reasons. Security forces are out in numbers to contain any further disturbances.

Police Commissioner David Manning has also advised all residents in the city to stay at home and restrict any non-essential movements until security forces have regained an acceptable order through-out the city. 

Tags: 
Resumption of services
Author: 
Jemimah Sukbat
  • 332 reads