Vehicles crowd fuel stations

As early as the 7am, vehicles started queueing up for a re-fill.

Yesterday service stations closed shop following Sunday’s violence, and scattered incidences in the city. Today, students remain at home and the workforce has scaled down operations for safety reasons. Security forces are out in numbers to contain any further disturbances.

Police Commissioner David Manning has also advised all residents in the city to stay at home and restrict any non-essential movements until security forces have regained an acceptable order through-out the city.