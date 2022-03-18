 

Vehicles To Address Transport Woes

16:58, March 18, 2022
Due to poor road conditions, transport is the biggest challenge faced by the people of Nuku in West Sepik Province, denying them access to services that can improve their livelihood.

The two communities in Nuku, Yankol and Palai are the recipients of these vehicles. This was announced during the Asini Bridge commissioning in Nuku (Nigil/Yarasi of Yankok) recently.

The two Local Level Government areas, Yankok and Palai are the recipients of these vehicles. Governor Wouwou told those gathered that vehicles were bought to assist especially mothers to bring their produce to market and other errands for self-sustenance.

The Governor emphasized that the vehicles belong to the community and therefore must be shared and used among all zones within each LLG.

Taking into consideration the hardships that mothers from these areas endure, the vehicles were purchased to assist them, hence they will only be charged half the full fare, adding that fares charged to operate is to assist with fuel costs and maintenance of the vehicles.

Governor Wouwou reminded the people that such assistance does not happen very often or come by easily, and urged the people to take good care of the vehicles.

