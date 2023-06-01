Currently, Papua New Guinea has the National Malaria and other Vector Borne Disease Control Program running, with the objective to curb or combat the spread of Malaria and diseases such as Dengue in the country.

According to statistics, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu have the highest number of Vector Borne Diseases in the Pacific Region.

With that in mind, the week-long workshop hosted at the Madang Lodge conducted specifically to train health professionals in Monitoring Vector Control Product Efficacy.

The workshop started on the 29th May and ends on June 02nd 2023 with the presentation of certificates to participants. Among the participants from PNG, are three other participants from neighboring countries of Solomon Islands (2) and Vanuatu (1), who have also attended in the hopes of learning the methods how to monitor and test Vector Control Products that are circulated in their country by the health authority.

The workshop consists of theory and in-depth practical applications and demonstrations of how vector control products can be sampled or tested before dispersing to the population.

Associate Professor Stephan Karl from the James Cook University and an associate for PNGIMR, stated that this workshop is vital given that the National Department of Health gets treated nets from different manufacturers, and so testing samples of the control products, such as the mosquito nets, is essential in determining whether the products are really treated and effective in preventing malaria.

Mavis Abaya the Technical Officer for Dengue under the program in the National Department of Health, states that she is very keen in learning the methods of testing control products for the country, as currently this is only done by PNGIMR.

She was excited saying, that now with the knowledge gained it will enable her to carry out testing the control products.

Christie Makikon, an Entomology Laboratory Technician under the Ministry of Health for Vanuatu is also participating in the workshop, states that she is happy to be here and to learn these methods practically as she has only been participating with her counterparts online. She claims that this will now assist her to analyze and assess control products for her country as Vanuatu along with Papua New Guinea have one of the highest rates of Malaria and Dengue in the Pacific Islands.

Charlie Niboth Iro’ofa the Senior Entomology Officer from the Ministry of Health & Medical Services of the Solomon Islands Government, is also grateful to be attending this workshop as he states that in terms of resources and facilities for the Vector Borne Disease Program, it is very difficult in his country as they are limited and have less resources.

Being here in PNG to gain hands on experience and knowledge is an advantage for him and his friend who are here to represent Solomon Islands.