Vax Voluntary for Yangoru Saussia

Following a meeting of the Yangoru District Development Authority, Maru announced their decision to ensure vaccination remains voluntary within the district.

“I traveled through my district in the last three weeks and nearly all our people that we spoke to have rejected COVID-19 vaccination and that is ordinary village people, councilors and presidents. This is evidenced by only 850 people in our district being vaccinated. This represents only 1% of our people. I must respect my people’s constitutional and fundamental human rights of choice to freedom.”

Maru said statistics show that as of 07th November 2021, PNG had 21,287 COVID cases, of which 28,354 have fully recovered and 406, unfortunately, have succumbed to the illness and died.

“The death rate from COVID-19 infection is only 1.3% and over 90% recovery rate.”

The MP also said that countries with more advanced healthcare who were the first to vaccinate their citizens are seeing a rise in the cases and science says that the virus will keep mutating in newer variants, sending people to get repeated doses of the vaccines.

“Having these scientifically proven trends as well as the high recovery rate should guide us in determining the best way forward to dealing with the pandemic.

“Obviously, the vaccine will not stop our people from getting COVID. Also, the earlier vaccines will not protect us against getting newer variants, which are coming whether we like it or not.

“Therefore, in Yangoru Saussia District, we will not force our people to be vaccinated. Vaccination is voluntary. Neither will be instill fear, doubt an uncertainty in our people. COVID-19 is here to stay.”

He added that in deciding this, the DDA also recognizes the risks posed by the virus and has spent K1million on the purchase of 5000 testing kits to be used in all major healthcare facilities.

“Since the entry of COVID-19, 20 people in our district have tested positive and all have been treated and have recovered. We have no recorded COVID deaths to date,” the MP said.

He said the district also purchased all PPEs and necessary equipment and medicine to take care of patients.

Maru said they are encouraging their people to live healthy lifestyles, use steam baths and eat healthy nutritious meals to boost their immune system.

He added that education and awareness will be conducted district-wide to ensure that people know and adhere to the Niupla Pasin protocols.