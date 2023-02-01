Vanimo Power station resumes power supply

PNG Power Chief Executive Officer, Obed Batia denied recent claims that the Vanimo Power Station had caught fire yesterday morning destroying all its generators disrupting power supply in the township.

He said the news report is misleading and not true.

PNG Power switched-off the power station, following an unfortunate fire incident that started from the PNG Defence Force Forward Base, which shares the boundary with the power station and the fire quickly spread out to the power station yard.

The quick response from the PPL team and assistance from Vanimo Forest Products successfully put out the fire using water carts that saved the power station and its fuel tanks.

PNG Power Vanimo team are awaiting clearance from PPL’s Safety Team before starting up the generators to restore full power supply.

The Team will investigate the cause of the fire, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent this type of incident from happening again in the future.