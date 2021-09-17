Vanimo Hosts Colourful Literacy Week

The well-known “Sleeping Vanimo, West Sepik”, came to life when the Provincial Education Board/Division and schools across the province took ownership in celebrating this important “Week”, and displayed a powerful show to recognize the importance of Literacy in the province and country.

The whole of West Sepik took part in this celebration, where the opening was hosted by Telefomin Primary School in the province’s most hinterland district Telefomin.

There, the Literacy “Torch”, which is the National Literacy Week symbol, travelled through each district, and onto Aitape, before reaching Vanimo for the closing ceremony, held at the main town oval grandstand.

Each year, the “Torch” is presented by the host province to the next host province of the National Literacy Week celebration.

Last year, Jiwaka was the host province and handed over their “Torch” to West Sepik as the next host province.

During the closing ceremony, Jiwaka Literacy Torch was shelved, for West Sepik to now hand over its Literacy Torch to Milne Bay as the next host province.

Deputy Administrator, Local Level Government Timothy Teklan, Director Education, Daniel Yaman and Director for the National Literacy and Awareness Secretariat, Nicholas Nembo did the honors in shelfing the Jiwaka Torch, where the “Highlands Wool Cap” is used as the symbol.

The West Sepik Literacy Torch to be handed over to Milne Bay as the next host Province is the “Sel Kabang” (penis gourd).

As the Province is well-known for its “Sel Kambang”, they have also chosen to use this as the symbol for their “Torch” because it is part of their traditional attire, that is used/worn by the male folk throughout the province.

The 2021 National Literacy Week theme is "Promoting Access to Improve Literacy". Director for the National Literacy and Awareness Secretariat, Mr Nembo together with his officers and others from the Office of Libraries and Archives in the nation’s capital, Port Moresby, attended the celebration in West Sepik.

Speaking in Vanimo, Mr Nembo urged each and every one to make it his/her business to teach someone else to read and write, regardless of age.