Vanimo commemorates World Environment Day

The event was held at the Vanimo Oval yesterday, where primary school students and the community participated actively.

This year’s theme is “Our Land. Our Future,” emphasizing the importance of preserving the planet’s natural resources.

The community came together to emphasize the need for sustainable practices and to protect the planet for future generations, while local primary school students showcased their environmental projects, highlighting the impact of human activities on the environment.

The event featured a variety of activities, including tree planting, recycling, and waste management demonstrations.

West Sepik is known throughout PNG for its significant logging operations with Vanimo Forest Limited being a major player in the industry. The logging activities have a direct impact on the region’s forests, which are home to diverse plant and tree species. In connection with World Environment Day, the event highlighted the importance of responsible forestry practices to ensure the long-term sustainability of these forests. The logging industry must balance its operations with environmental considerations to protect the region’s biodiversity and ecosystem health.

The celebration also emphasized the role of local communities in preserving the environment, by engaging in sustainable practices and promoting eco-friendly products, individuals can contribute to the preservation of natural resources.

The event served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the environment and ensure a better future for generations to come.