Vanimo Airport Facelift Underway

Through aligning its core objective, National Airport Corporation aims to ensure the safety and security for the air travelling public and aircraft operators.

More importantly, it is to ensure that the 22 national airports in the country comply with the PNG Civil Aviation Rules Part 139 and the International Civil Aviation Organisation Standards and Recommended Practices.

With the new infrastructural developments underway, the construction of a new terminal building is expected to be e completed in November.

The new terminal will complement the newly completed 300-meter extension to the runway. The improved facilities for the airport means there will be an increase in the number of flights and the number of people engaging in tourism and business activities in the province.

This project was awarded to China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd in November 2018 and work commenced on the new terminal building on April 4, 2019.

The overall cost of the new terminal building project and extension of the runway is valued at K59.6 million.

Despite challenges posed by the impact of COVID-19 and other factors over the past year, the progress on the new terminal is well underway.