Vani Nades appointed as Belgium Honorary Consul

Minister Tkatchenko spoke about the relationship that Papua New Guinea has had with Belgium since 1976 and highlighted the opportunity for greater investment and development activity.

He also echoed his sentiments to former Belgian Honorary Consul Sir Mick Nades, who was awarded high honours by the King of Belgium - Officer in Order of the Crown in October 2023, for his long service as Honorary Consul for 29 years.

"l wish you the best as you take over from your father. You have worked with him in that capacity anyway, so I am sure you are very much aware of your role," Minister Tkatchenko said.

Vani Nades while thanking Minister Tkatchenko added that opportunities exist to strengthen ties with Belgium, and that it would take regular and closer consultations to unearth."l want to say thank you very much to the Honorable Minister, additionally for giving that support and confidence to us young Papua New Guineans to actually represent Belgium in the country and also Papua New Guinea in Belgium as well.”

Nades' recommendation followed interviews and an internal selection process by the Belgian Ambassador.

"It's not the first time I have been doing work for the Belgium consulate. I have been doing consulate work as well, so it's not a new thing," Nades said.

"It's a great honor to represent Papua New Guinea. There are a whole lot of opportunities that we can look at and work towards together. Honorable Minister Tkatchenko will also assist to see to what we can do in terms of our bilateral relationship," Nades said.

"l believe from the guidance of the department of foreign office, the office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and his team, we're able to do better things, and represent our country when we go to Belgium and likewise, vice versa.”