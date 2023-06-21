Vandalism causes power outage

PNG Power informed its valued customers and the general public about the situation in a post on its social media page on Facebook last night.

Local individuals in Chimbu, situated between Goroka and Kundiauwa, deliberately chopped down trees onto the transmission lines, resulting in the disruption of power. Despite the efforts of PNG Power personnel, the supply has not been restored and will be attempted again today.

To compensate for the outage, Kundiauwa is currently operating on standby diesel generators, which may lead to load shedding. The Pauanda Hydropower Station is only able to supply electricity to Mendi, Ialibu, and some feeders in Mt Hagen.

Unfortunately, Wabag is experiencing a complete power outage.

PNG Power sincerely apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience caused. Regular updates on the progress of the restoration will be provided by today Wednesday, 21st June.