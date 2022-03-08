The value of female staff: Coalition

The global theme for IWD this year “Break the Bias”, resonates well with the corporate sector.

Through the Business Coalition for Women (BCFW), the PNG business sector continues to create gender equality in the workplace by addressing family and sexual violence, developing women into leadership positions and generating more opportunities for women.

A recent research conducted by the Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI) titled “Leadership Matters: Benchmarking Women in Leadership in the Pacific Women”, which will be launched in April, found that women are underrepresented in all spheres globally despite the well-documented benefits women hold.

Bias in the form of stereotyping, gender-based violence, discrimination and harassment result in the lack of women in leadership roles, thus, negatively impacting company performance, productivity, profitability and constraining development and economic growth.

In PNG, gender equality is hindered by gender disparities, cultural traditions that value men’s leadership abilities, family and sexual violence and social norms that discriminate against women.

This study also revealed that while the proportion of women board directors (19 percent) and chief executive officers (5 percent) in PNG sit above the global average (17 percent and 4 percent respectively), a collective effort from all sectors is needed to strengthen women’s equality in the workplace.

This year’s theme of ‘break the bias’ calls for all of us to take action to make our workplaces diverse, equal and inclusive.

The Business Coalition for Women (BCFW) unites with its 65 member organisations to eliminate all bias and level the playing field.

“As the corporate sector’s go to resource for gender equality, BCFW works with businesses to develop and share good practices relating to recruiting, retaining and promoting women employees,” said Evonne Kennedy, executive director of BCFW.

“The Coalition develops gender equality solutions tailor made for PNG businesses to support women’s economic advancement because we know that gender equality is good for business.

“While it is a moral imperative to eliminate all bias and promote gender equality, there is also real business value in making workplaces safe, equal and inclusive.”

Gender diverse workforces benefit businesses in the following ways;