Value Of Democracy

Community stakeholders representing various capacities from Women’s Organizations, Faith Leaders, Business and Youth Group Leaders, Medical Field Professionals and Sports leaders held a conference at the Gate Way Hotel in support of Democratic Principles.

They expressed their thoughts on how in some regions people are experiencing peaceful elections whilst others with violence and damages of all scenarios from, ballot boxes to schools and homes being burned.

Representing the United Church of PNG was Rev. Garo Kilagi who said the United Church joins the stakeholders in condemning the violence currently taking place in some areas of the country.

He said, “The recent election related violence and offences portrays a negative image of our Christian democratic nation. Values of our democratic society should be respected, and from the church point of view, condemn the violence that is taking place.”

CEO for Equal Playing Fields Ms. Jacqui Joseph in her brief address expressed concerns of those experiencing the violence during the elections saying that there is nothing normal about violence and there is no justification for it.

“Whether we are aware or not, we have a future to protect. Sapos yumi lukluk klostu mipla gatim planti ol pikinini where I stap insait lo displa kantri and they are our future. And the exposure that these children have been allowed to witness is utterly shameful or shameful is an understatement for what they are experiencing or experienced.

“I would like to make a call to authorities and leaders to take charge, take responsibility and please leaders don’t be afraid to do the right thing.”

She stressed that one of the preambles of the constitution reads “We should reject violence and seek consensus as a means of solving our common problems” adding that we cannot be a country that ignores something of this importance and do the exact opposite.

The conference expressed through speeches from other invited stakeholders who elaborated on the Hope's for changes to come about for a better PNG future.

Present for the event where persons with disabilities and other relevant community leaders and organizations.