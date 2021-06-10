Vainakomo receives NID services

The NID process is tedious for a lot of citizens, who have had to wait for a long time before receiving their NID cards and certificates.

Ismael Maima a Mobile Registration Officer with the PNG Civil and Identity Registry office, said they have been going to villages and communities to get NID cards and certificates done for citizens who have been unable to get registered.

He said: “We are from the PNGCIR for NID registration, and we go around to the communities we are invited to provide registration. Our target is to make sure everyone has NID cards to access services, because we will need NID for everything.”

Mr Maima said the challenges faced in collecting data could be difficult and people do not always provide the information and details required when filling out application forms and this only lengthens the registration process.

Residents were happy that they no longer have to line up in queues only to be told to return later and that would be a series of tries before obtaining their NID cards and certificates registered.