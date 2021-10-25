Vaccines Safe For Pregnant Mothers

Port Moresby General Hospital CEO, Dr. Paki Molumi and NCD PHA CEO Dr. Steven Yanie in a recent press conference said pregnant mothers must take the two dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to minimize severe infection from the disease.

“The volume of the lungs is compromised by the pregnancy. If you get COVID-19, it is further compromised. If you get one dose, you have not reached immunity or it is like you haven’t been vaccinated at all. You need to take your second dose to be fully immunized,” added Dr. Molumi.

“World Health Organization (WHO) has also advised that all the vaccines are safe for pregnant mothers and also for those who are breastfeeding,”said Dr. Yanie.

Dr. Molumi has advised that a vaccination booth has been set up in front of the PMGH maternity ward for pregnant mothers and the general public.